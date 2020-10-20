Football: Grant County-Flasher’s young offensive line providing the push the Storm need

Grant County-Flasher’s football team is coming off a region championship win on Friday night.

A big reason for their success this season has been the development of the offensive line. A group that is the youngest on the field, but they have led the Storm to average about 200 yards rushing and 150 yards passing per game.

“I feel really good,” quarterback Jace Friesz said. “Our offensive line has done an amazing job, and I hope they keep progressing as the weeks go on.”

“You know, we put a lot of work into it with open fields and weight room work, ” head coach Jamie Krenz said. “These guys work hard, and we’ve got a smart group of kids that they like to learn and add things each week, and keep things fresh to get ourselves ready for that next game.”

The Storm face TGU in the first round of the playoffs Saturday.

