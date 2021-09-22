Football: Harvey/Wells County Hornets off to hot start 4-1, look to keep the momentum going

The Harvey/Wells County Hornets are off to a fast start with a record of 4-1.

Head Coach Bret Dockter said practices have been great but the games are helping them improve.

“We’ve played some really good competition so that has made us better,” Dockter said. “We are finding some places, some depth in certain spots. And we’ve had some really good senior leadership so we feel like we’re on a cutting edge right now of really doing some big things.”

This season the Hornets have 15 seniors on the team. Seniors Alex Erickson and Madden Thorson said having good senior leaders is key to having good team chemistry.

“That’s huge this year all of them know what they are doing and they all step up. We are guiding all the younger kids and we are all meshing really well together,” Erickson said.

“It’s building the program up for the upcoming years for the younger kids. Showing what leadership is like and showing them how they can improve their game,” Thorson said.

Coming into this season they knew they would need to improve on both sides of the ball after going 4-5 last year.

“We had the offensive consistency we knew we had high power but we need to finish drives, I think that is something we’ve been able to do and have diversity with that,” Dockter said. “And just upfront on our offensive line is kind of young so we’ve been able to start to gel those guys a little bit and I think it’s starting to come together.”

And to keep the wins coming, Dockter said they need to just focus on their game.

“We got to continue to play our style of football which is explosive and we got to get more stops on defense. If we do those things we will be right in the mix at the end we think,” Dockter said.

Harvey/Wells County travels to Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich on Friday, Sept. 24. Kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m.