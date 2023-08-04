Week one of the 2023 high school football season is only two weeks away and plenty of intriguing matchups await to kick off the season, including a meeting of nearby foes in Region Two.

Rugby opens up the schedule less than an hour away from home at Harvey Wells County.

The Panthers hope to flip the script on last season’s opener, where they lost at home 34-14 to the Hornets.

With fall camp underway, both teams are looking forward to the week one atmosphere.

“Rugby and Harvey is just a great football tradition. It’s a great rivalry. Everybody knows everybody and from the time they’re young, they play every football game against each other and it’s always the same kids going at each other, and it’s just a lot of fun,” Rugby Head Coach Travis Risovi said.

“We’re 40 miles apart and to open with them, it’s going to be a big crowd for the first game of the year. We’re excited that it’s in Harvey and we won’t take them for granted, just like they won’t take us for granted,” Harvey-Wells County Head Coach Bret Dockter said.