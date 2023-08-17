BISMARCK, N.D. — The Hettinger County huskies are coming off of back-to-back 5-5 seasons. In 2023, Nate Zachmann’s offense will feature a different approach.

The Huskies program starts developing quarterback in the seventh grade, and with the quarterback room they have, Hettinger County is going to operate their signal caller by committee.

“Four guys who are going to get a lot of reps there,” Zachmann says. “Every guy is going to have their own formation a little bit and they’re on board with that. They’re communication about how we want to attack that, so we’ll be a quarterback by committee. Each guy is developed and that what you kind of want to look into. You can never have enough quarterback and each quarterback has their own strength, and that’s exactly where we’re at.”

“It’s actually really great knowing that we got two or three guys that can step into the position and let the other quarterbacks get out in space at wide receiver or tailback,” senior Matthew Huether adds. “It’s really nice to know that we have options.”

The Huskies begin their season on Saturday at the Region 4 Rumble against the Napoleon/G-S Imperials at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. central time.