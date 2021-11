North Dakota’s Legacy Fund has been called the “people’s fund.” It’s filled with our tax dollars, over 8 billion dollars’ worth, but those tax dollars are flowing into investments out of North Dakota and out of our country.

It is governed by North Dakota’s State Investment Board, or SIB, and advised by consultant firm Callan which has no offices in North Dakota. Through monthly taxes on the state’s oil production and returns on investments, the Legacy Fund has been growing for more than eleven years.