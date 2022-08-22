Jamestown’s football team is coming off one of the best seasons in program history, winning just its second state title ever. Now more than ever the Bluejays are looking ahead.

This team returns it’s starting quarterback and running back from that championship team, but they have to replace four receivers and three offensive linemen. However, head coach Bill Nelson says the experience his players have in the playoffs will pay off, and the Bluejays are taking the same approach as any other season.

“We talked early — Is there pressure? No there’s not pressure,” Nelson said. “It’s called expectations. This is what you strive for, this is what you want to have. It is kind of fun being the hunter instead of the hunted, but you’ve got to strap it on every single week because everybody’s going to give you their best shot.”

Jamestown start their quest for a repeat against Grand Forks Red River on Friday night.