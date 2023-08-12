BISMARCK, N.D. — The University of Jamestown is entering the fifth season of the Brian Mistro era. The former Jimmies safety brings an energy to practice, that is fueled by his love and passion for Jamestown football.

“He is Jimmie culture, and every day, it’s a family, man,” center Westin Stringer says. “Coach Mistro makes it a family. It makes it so easy to come out here and want to be a part of this team, want to play with my best friends, my brothers.”

“It’s so special honestly,” linebacker Jed Rantz adds. “I remember on my visit, Mistro was so jacked up, but that’s just who he is. But, I’m just super thankful to have a coach like that cares that much about us.”

The Jimmies open the college football season with the Paint Bucket Rivalry game against Valley City State on August 24th.