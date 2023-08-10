There are sky-high expectations for the Skyhawks in 2023, especially with a lot of familiar faces on the team, but it’s how they will mesh with a condensed roster that will determine how far they can soar this season.

The intensity is there at practice for Shiloh Christian. Players push their limits knowing they want to be the best-conditioned team in 11A. It’s nothing new for most of the roster, recognizable names litter the field.

“It’s nice to have a few guys that have been in those fires before and can kind of show the young guys how we do things,” says head coach Funnon Barker. “I think overall though, we definitely have to get in shape. We’re not close to where we need to be and that’s an area of concern obviously. And then depth, we only have about 24 guys out, so we’re going to need some of our young guys to step up.”

Three of the top skill position players return for the offense, a veteran presence that will have knowledge of an attack that goes with a no-huddle offense more than any other team in the state.

“My freshman and sophomore year, we didn’t really do much of that,” says Michael Fagerland. “We were more pound the rock because we were bigger on the offensive line, but these past couple years, we’ve been smaller on the line so we’ve had to go to that hurry up. Practices are definitely a lot tougher, but it’s really fun come game day.”

“It’s really nice to be here and know, day one, day two, the first week. So we’re already ahead of the game,” says Carter Seifert. “So we’re just going to need to sharpen things up when it comes to offense.”

Replacing a top player like Joey Desir is a tall task, but Carter Seifert is up to the challenge, learning from Desir and how to lead an offense with all eyes on him.

“I just really want to take care of the football this year,” says Seifert. “If the big play is there, take it. But I just want to take it, take the candy, take the free stuff. Keep pounding it. Get four or five yards every time. I can live with that. I just have to teach myself, I don’t always need a big play.”

On the other side, Coach Barker is most excited to see what they are capable of, a defensive unit that feels they’re much more improved from last year.

“We have a lot of athletes at the linebacker position and the D-Line,” says Barker. “Our front seven, I think those guys can cause a lot of havoc on offense, and I think we have some athletes behind them that can go get the ball and get some turnovers for us. I really look for us defensively to be pretty solid from front to back.”

“There’s quite a few upperclassmen so they’ve been with the program for quite a while,” says Isaac Emmel. “They understand our schemes kind of well. Hopefully, we are all clicking on all cylinders and work well together.”

With a tough region schedule ahead, Shiloh is ready to be battle-tested with hopes of capturing the school’s first state title.

Shiloh Christian will hit the road to start the season, playing at Ray/Powers Lake on August 18th.