Football: Kidder County eyeing a repeat as 9-man state champions

The Kidder County Wolves are coming off their best season in program history, and with seven returning starters on both offense and defense the Wolves are looking at making a run at a repeat.

“Winning is a mindset,” head coach Dave Silbernagel said. “You go into a game expecting to win, or thinking you’re going to win, and I think these guys go into every game thinking they’re going to win.”

The Wolves veteran team knows how to win earning 13 straight dating back to last season. A big factor is experience and the trust they have in each other.

“The trust thing is something earned, and they’ve earned it from me,” Silbernagel said.

Silbernagel says he hasn’t changed much from last year. Players say they are doing their best to play the same way in hopes of repeating success.

“You know when you’re able to come back to team camp in July and the offensive line already knows the playbook pretty well that definitely helped us,” senior offensive lineman Jacob Nolan said.

Returning the entire offensive line has also helped senior quarterback Jonah Harter. A dual threat option who ran for over 400 yards last season.

“I’ve got so much faith in my boys up front,” senior quarterback Jonah Harter said. “It’s almost like standing in front of a brick wall.”

The pace has changed for Harter and the offense. The team is working on going up tempo to catch opponents off guard.

“Either we’re going to take the lead right away, or even if we’re down that tempo can switch it back to us, so all that momentum is going to fall right to us,” Harter said.

The Wolves are already averaging six points more per game than they did last season, but they are focusing less on stats and more on the team across the line.

“Once we get on the field basically forget everything,” Harter said. “It’s a new start. We want to go back there again.”

Kidder County hosts Beach on Friday night.