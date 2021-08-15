Football: Kidder County jumping into a new season with a young team

Kidder County is building it back up this year after becoming a main stay in the 9-man football playoffs. An entirely new group is guiding the Wolves this season with ten seniors graduated from last year’s team.

“You’re focused on the things you can control,” Head Coach Dave Silbernagel said. “I can’t control last year. Last year is done. I’ve got a new group of guys, so we’re just starting from scratch and we’re starting to build off of that.”

The Wolves return five seniors this year. A group they’ll be relying on to set the tempo in practice and in games.

“(We’re) having them work hard in practice and when that game comes just be there for them if they make a mistake, and encourage them,” senior Luke Rath said.

Second year head coach Dave Silbernagel was tasked with navigating a COVID season last year, but it was under those unusual circumstances that some of his players got their most valuable minutes.

“It’s invaluable experience for those guys,” Silbernagel explained. “We’re hoping that they can use that to jump start this season.”

Although there are many new faces, the Wolves will look similar on the field.

“Our philosophies stay the same around here,” Silbernagel said.

The Wolves focus will be on running the ball, and defending the run. The staple of the 9-man game in Kidder County.

“Focusing on the line a lot,” senior Wyatt Miller explained. “It’s a whole new line, so they’ve got to learn all new plays. They’re doing a great job. They’re stepping up. They’ve made great improvement from the first day of practice.”

The Wolves are improving day by day in hopes of another playoff push.

Kidder County opens its season on the road against Hettinger-Scranton on August 20.