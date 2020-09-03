Football: Kidder County ready for grudge match against Linton-HMB

This week could be one of the biggest games of the season in 9-man football.

The defending state champions Kidder County will play host to Linton-HMB, the only team the Wolves lost to last season en route to Fargo. The Wolves went on to win nine straight games after that, but the sting of their one loss hasn’t quite gone away, and a bye week before the Lions come to town has given them extra time to prepare.

“It’s been on a lot of our minds for 11 months,” senior lineman Jacob Nolan said. “It’s a big game. A lot of us are preparing a lot as we did for the playoffs. It is week three, but this could be a big game for seeding as well. They’re a great team, a great program.”

Kick off is set for 7pm in Steele.