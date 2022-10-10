The 9B playoffs get going on Saturday as the Kidder County Wolves make their return after a year off.

The Wolves only won two games all season but were important regional games that got them the three seed in region five. Kidder County faces Hettinger County on Saturday, and while they are long removed from the state title back in 2019, there are still a few players from that team ready to bring the championship pedigree.

“Oh yeah, we’ll be ready,” says OL/DL Blake Braun. “But there’s always jitters. Every game you have jitters. In playoffs you’re going to have a little more. You just got to go out, get that first hit in and you’ll be fine.”

“We’ve got to clean up the mistakes we’ve made late in games,” says HC Dave Silbernagel. “We’ve had opportunities late in games to put games away and we just haven’t done it. We got to take advantage when we get that chance.”