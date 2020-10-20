Football: Kidder County’s experience in big games could pay off

Kidder County’s football team is going into the first round of the playoffs with a home game after finishing the regular season 6-1.

The Wolves are no strangers to big games with seven starters back on both sides of the ball from last year’s state championship team. Those same players played in two games this season that were determined by less than ten points against ranked teams in Linton-HMB and Grant County-Flasher.

“I think that veteran cast is going to help with that, and then obviously the supporting cast underneath,” senior Jacob Nolan said. “We’ve got pretty good experience in big games and stuff, so I feel pretty confident about that, but obviously we’ve got to be week-to-week here.”

The Wolves open the postseason at home against Ray-Powers Lake.

