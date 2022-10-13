The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks are getting a big boost on the football field, thanks to one player coming back from an injury that could’ve ended his career.

Kylar Hall made his return from a major knee injury a few weeks back, and has been starting on the offensive line for the Skyhawks.

Hall tore 6 of the 7 ligaments in his knee and at one point was told that his playing days were done.

Just over a year later, Hall is contributing to a playoff push for Shiloh, one that could get the Skyhawks back to competing for a title.

“Couldn’t be more happy for a kid,” said Head Coach Funnon Barker. “Coming off that devastating injury, over a year in rehab. And rehab is a lonely place, you’re on your own. Of course, it was so encouraging, he was out here with the kids even if he couldn’t play. Having him back definitely gave our kids a little pick me up and it came right at the right time for us,”

Hall and the Skyhawks play their final regular season game of the year at home against Killdeer Friday Night.