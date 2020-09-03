Football: Legacy grateful for the chance to show what they can do on a national stage

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Legacy Sabers are coming off of their best game against powerhouse Century, building on that momentum for the rest of the season.

Head Coach Chris Clements says the focus is cleaning up the play on special teams. The Sabers put up 29 points Friday night, the previous two matchups combined, zero. The players thrilled about their opportunity to show what they’re capable of on the national stage.

“It’s crazy to think how many people in the country could’ve been watching that game on ESPN2,” says QB Clay Feland. “But I feel like, at the moment, it didn’t feel like it was on television. We were just playing our game.”

“I’m just thankful to go out there and get the opportunity to play,” WR/DB Matt Jensen says. “I thought it was a lot of fun. But looking back at it, it’s great to see yourself on TV, it’s great to watch the other guys out there.”

Legacy now travels to Williston in search of win number one.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Northwoods League

Westhope/Newburg Volleyball

Legacy Football

USPS and the Elections

Fire in Downtown Mandan

LGBTQ+ Flag at Minot City Hall

First Responder Money

Need for Poll Workers

Weather Station Update

Burleigh Human Service Zone LEadership Update

Active Shooter

Mask Making

Locker Use

Mandan Football

Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/2

National Preparedness Month

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/2

Wednesday's Forecast: Very windy & hot

NDC SEPT 2

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss