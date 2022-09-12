There were a lot of statement wins last Friday, including Legacy’s first victory over West Fargo in program history.

The Sabers are now on a two-game win streak and are adopting a physical brand of football on both sides of the ball. Multiple times the defense made huge 4th down stops on the Packers, the players say it’s how they prepare that they feel is making this year feel different.

“We’re all out here every day trying to get better,” says WR Wyatt Kraft. “We’re focused the whole time we’re out here. That’s the biggest thing. We know that we got something special coming and we’ve been together for a long time and that’s the biggest thing.”