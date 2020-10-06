Football: Legacy using big plays to move the ball

The Legacy Sabers have a crucial game against Mandan this Friday, but it’s the Saber’s ability to make big-time plays that have kept them in every game despite the 1-3 record.

Legacy has found a way to make the ball fly around the field, an air attack that has defined the way they score this season.

“This is a different team,” says head coach Chris Clements. “They’ve got a little bit different identity, so they’re going to, as we move along the season, I think we’re going to find out what kind of team we are.”

First year starter Clay Feland has found confidence with his pass catchers under center.

“Our receivers, we got three really good receivers, four really good receivers that make plays that most guys can’t,” says QB Clay Feland. “So you get the ball up there, they’re going to get it for you.”

That big play ability is more than just their natural abilities to find the ball in the air or out jump defenders.

“I’ve studied a lot more routes and I’ve learned to perfect them and how to get open more,” WR/S Matthew Jensen says. “And how to stem them off of different players. So I guess, just honestly just working on your craft, it’ll only help you when it comes to game time.”

However, despite the light it up offense through the air, they have seen a gauntlet of a schedule, the only ones to face the three undefeated teams left in the WDA.

“WDA year in and year out is a knock down, drag out,” Clements says. “So there’ll be some eb and flow of the season in the WDA. We’ll just have to see how we weather that.”

“We’re all just so grateful to be out here,” says Feland. “We know that tomorrow, it could be all over so taking every moment and embracing that we’re here.”