The football season inches closer, and so does the opportunity for the Legacy Sabers to emerge as a contender.

Legacy is looking to build off of a playoff appearance from a year ago, bringing back talent on the offense. The Sabers were the only team to eclipse over 3000 yards in total offense, and a few players lost to graduation shouldn’t slow down this team.

“The guys that we have returning have a lot of game experience,” says HC Chris Clements. “That’s exciting for us and so you can build on the things that they already know.”

“We have guys on the outside that, when they get the ball in their hands they’re dangerous,” says WR/DB Wyatt Kraft. “And that’s the biggest thing, is to be dangerous with the ball in your hand. You got to want to have the ball and make plays, and I think that’s what helps. We have a lot of guys that want to make plays.”

Legacy opens its season with a huge test, at the defending state champs in West Fargo Sheyenne on August 26th.