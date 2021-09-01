Football: Lewis & Clark Bombers relying on returning players’ leadership to get first win of the season

Another team in our area preparing for this week’s game is Lewis & Clark.

Coming off back-to-back losses, the Bombers are looking for their first win of the season against Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood.

Assistant coach Eric Knutson says they have a lot of returners this season which makes for good leadership on and off the field.

“Having those guys who have been here for years with new guys is a very good mix. A lot of the guys who are new are also juniors and seniors, and those guys that have been here for three years are also juniors and seniors and they are great leaders and they are all friends with each other they all like each other they all want to win and they all work together really well,” said Knutson.

Lewis and Clark host Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood this Friday at 7 p.m.