Football: Linton-HMB hopes to avoid the close game against TGU

Linton-HMB is on their way to the second round of the playoffs after a win on the road against Surrey.

The Lions now get the chance to play at home, and this team is no stranger to big games. The Lions’ two losses this season have come by only ten points combined, and several players were part of last year’s team that fell in double overtime in the playoffs, something they don’t plan on repeating.

“We’ve got guys that played for us last year in that deep playoff run, and they know the excitement that comes with a deep playoff run, but they also know how tough it is to win those types of games,” head coach Tanner Purintun said. “They still have that Cavalier loss in the back of their head, and they’ve said it over and over and over they don’t want to feel like that again.”