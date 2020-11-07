Football: Linton-HMB looking to their defense for a chance at a Dakota Bowl appearance

Linton-HMB’s football team is semifinal bound this weekend, and the Lions find themselves in a familiar position going on the road to face LaMoure.

The Loboes might be the best offensive team the Lions have seen all season averaging more than 52 points per game. The Lions are only allowing 17 points per game, and they believe another strong outing from their defense will be the difference maker in a chance at a Dakota Bowl appearance.

“We’ve got to be sure tacklers,” head coach Tanner Purintun said. “We’ve got to be able to shimmy and make plays, and we’ve got to have really nice pursuit. We can’t have just one guy bringing people down we’ve got to have two, three, four guys there. We’ve got to be good tacklers, and if we can do that I think the rest will take care of itself.”

The Lions will play in Lamoure on Saturday at 2 PM.