Football: Linton-HMB looking to their defense for a chance at a Dakota Bowl appearance

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Linton-HMB’s football team is semifinal bound this weekend, and the Lions find themselves in a familiar position going on the road to face LaMoure.

The Loboes might be the best offensive team the Lions have seen all season averaging more than 52 points per game. The Lions are only allowing 17 points per game, and they believe another strong outing from their defense will be the difference maker in a chance at a Dakota Bowl appearance.

“We’ve got to be sure tacklers,” head coach Tanner Purintun said. “We’ve got to be able to shimmy and make plays, and we’ve got to have really nice pursuit. We can’t have just one guy bringing people down we’ve got to have two, three, four guys there. We’ve got to be good tacklers, and if we can do that I think the rest will take care of itself.”

The Lions will play in Lamoure on Saturday at 2 PM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Beach Football

Linton-HMB Football

Bishop Ryan Football

Class B Volleyball

Playoff Football

Lee Family Update

Dave Thompson

Friday, November 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 11-6-20

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 6

NDC NOV 6

Turkey Trot

High School Volleyball

Mandan Football

St. Mary's Football

SYSK: Jake Thrailkill

Turtle Mountain COVID Exec Orders

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

KX Conversation: Brenton Nesemeier, a Field Epidemiologist on contact tracing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss