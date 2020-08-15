Football: Linton-HMB makes emergency co-op with Strasburg and Zeeland

The Linton-HMB Lions football team will look a little different this season after the NDHSAA approved an emergency co-op with Strasburg and Zeeland.

Strasburg had significantly less players come out for football this season, so the the team connected with Linton-HMB to enact a new co-op. The new Linton-HMB-Strasburg-Zeeland co-op will compete in 9-man region four this season before joining the 11B division next year.

“It’s going to be a little different this year,” Linton-HMB head football coach Tanner Purintun said. “We’ve been rivals for a long time. Our elementary football programs are already co-oped, and our junior high programs are already co-oped, so it’s kind of been in the making.”

The Lions kick-off against South Border on August 28.