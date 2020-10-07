Football: Linton-HMB overcoming obstacles in year two under Purintun

Year one for Linton-HMB head coach Tanner Purintun was all about creating a culture. Year two has been about improving that culture, and being ready for anything to be thrown your way.

“I’ve just told the guys we’re going to have enough stuff outside of our control going on,” Purintun said. “Let’s just focus on what we can control and be the best at that, and let the chips fall where they may.”

The Lions’ are facing the most challenging stretch of their season. After having one game cancelled and another postponed, they are playing their third game in eight days this Friday night.

“We’re still going to study the opponents in full pads every day, and just try to make it work against them,” senior Trey Jacob said.

“You can only be thankful to have a football season,” quarterback Lucas Schumacher said. “You can only be grateful for that.”

Quarterback Lucas Schumacher and Linebacker Trey Jacob are part of eight Lions’ starters who were on last years semifinal team. This season, the defense has forced 12 turnovers through the first four games. On offense, the Lions are averaging about 125 yards more than opponents.

“Our younger guys on the defensive line of scrimmage they’ve been coming along nice for us, our skill players on the offensive side, our receivers those guys are starting to mentally feel more comfortable with the game,” Purintun said.

The Lions will need those young players to continue stepping up as the playoffs near. Their last two losses dating back to last season have come down to the final play.

“Our coach tells us it comes down to inches and that we have to give it 100% every play, and hopefully we can stop that from happening again,” Jacob said.

The Lions travel to take on Kidder County on Friday.