Football: Linton-HMB ready to ‘bring the title back’

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Linton-HMB Lions are no strangers to the playoffs, but they haven’t made a Dakota Bowl since 2011.

Now, they are focused on bringing home the sixth state title in school history. That’s something head coach Tanner Purintun has been striving for since he wore the Lions uniform the last time Linton made it to Fargo.

“We’ve lost our last three Dakota Bowl appearances, so we’re excited to get back there, but we’re kind of just sick of losing that game,” head coach Tanner Purintun said. “So we want to come out and get that win. We haven’t gotten a win since 2003, so our guys are locked in. They want to bring the title back.”

A state championship brings heightened emotions, something the Lions will have to control, especially in a rematch that means a little more

“They’ve been talking about it seconds after we beat LaMoure,” Purintun said. “Guys were already saying, ‘Let’s go. We got Cavalier.'”

“Knowing that they beat us last year to go to state and that the team we beat that won state we could’ve beat, just fuels us extra to go and win and beat them,” sophomore Landon Bosch said. “Take back what was ours.”

The Lions will have to stop a Tornadoes offense that is averaging 48 points per game.

“The D-line they’ve got to contain their quarterback, and get a rush on him,” senior Trey Jacob said. “Once the ball is out we just have to make plays and go pick it off.”

On offense, it will be business as usual as the Lions try to establish the run. Something they’ve done successfully this season rushing for over 2,000 yards.

“It helps us control the clock,” Jacob said. “The more we work at the run, the more teams get wore out.”

For the senior class, this week is something they have dreamed of, but the job is not finished.

“Now that we’re finally here, it feels great, but we all know that we’ve got one game left and we’re going to go out and give it our all,” Jacob said.

The Lions kick off against Cavalier at 12:10 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

UMary Hockey

Heart River Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Wilton-Wing Volleyball

Linton-HMB Football

St. Mary's Football

Oregon woman waited months for unemployment, now asked to pay it back

Masks, Signs for Williston

NDHP Helps Grant Family

Harvest

Surprise for Veteran

Hiring EMTs

Wreath Sponsoring

Veteran Ceremony

KX Gives Back

How the temperatures in the ocean could impact North Dakota's winter

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/11

A chilly and windy Veterans Day

NDC NOV 11

Flag Pole

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss