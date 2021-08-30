Football: Linton-HMB’s offensive line starting to gel ahead of region play

Linton-HMB’s football team is picking up right where it left off last year. The Lions are 2-0 in their new 11B division.

One of the biggest changes this year is up front. The Lions have almost an entirely new offensive line. Head coach Tanner Purintun says they have the size and athleticism to be good on the line, but now it’s a matter of getting the guys to mesh together.

“This is the first time that our five interior lineman have played together, so it’s understanding and kind of getting chemistry a little bit,” Purintun said. “Just figuring out how to work with each other and then making the call and being confident in it.”

The Lions have their first big region matchup this Friday on the road at Kindred.