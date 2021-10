On the final day of the regular season, Mandan and Legacy battled for the second-place spot in the WDA, and it was an instant classic between the two rivals.

Legacy lead 28-14 at the half, before it became the Karsyn Jablonski show, grabbing two touchdowns, and forcing two turnovers, leading to the 32-28 comeback win for Mandan.

Across the river, Century ended up taking care of business, winning 27-0 over Minot, and finishing perfect in the WDA.

The Class 11AA playoffs will start next week.