The Mandan Braves are coming off one of their best seasons in program history, but they’ll rely on a few new faces with hopes of making it further.

While the team has lost a lot of production at the skill positions, players and coaches feel confident in the up-and-coming talent coming back. Some on the roster feel that they needed to finish games better last season, something that can be improved upon with leadership skills and accountability that are on display the first few days of practice.

“They are growing up together,” says head coach Todd Sheldon. “We’ve got some really good on-the-field leaders. Hunter Corbin is good. Jayce Johnson is good. Paxton and Wyatt are awesome. We really see that senior leadership come to play with guys on the field before, so bringing everybody together has been nice. We have a few sophomores that we think are going to really push for some varsity playing time.”

The Mandan Braves hit the road in week one, traveling to play Fargo Davies on August 25th.