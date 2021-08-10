Football: Mandan looking for competitive practices early on

The Mandan Braves return to the football field this week, coming off of a semifinals loss to Century last season.

The Braves only return eight seniors on this team but have large numbers throughout the rest of the roster. Head coach Todd Sheldon believes that this will breed competition throughout the depth chart, and prepare them better for games.

“As you go through the season, there are kids who are clearly going to be impact players for us,” says head coach Todd Sheldon. “But the kids that are pushing them for playing time and for reps are kids who are going to get better throughout the season and we really look for those kids to develop as we move along.”

“We got a lot of energy,” says FB/LB Samuel Burr. “A lot of younger guys. We really can bring it to practice when we want to, and if we want to, we can make practice a lot of fun and we’re getting a lot of stuff done.”