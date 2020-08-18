Football: Mandan looking for leadership in 2020

The Mandan Braves are coming into this season off a semifinals appearance last year, and the one thing coaches say they are looking for is leadership.

The Braves return most of their offense, including the entire offensive line. Even with an experienced team head coach Todd Sheldon says he’s still looking for a few seniors to step up and lead the Braves on the field.

“I talked to the kids a little bit about leadership qualities,” head coach Todd Sheldon said. “You don’t know what kind of person you are until your feet are at the fire, until the metal meets the road. Until we get in a game we’re not going to really know what kind of leadership qualities these athletes really have. We have some pretty good ideas, because there’s some kids that have seen some quality time, but it’s a new experience every year.”

The Braves start their season next Friday against Minot.