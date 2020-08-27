Football: Mandan ready for their shot at a state title

The Mandan Braves will have a lot of familiar faces on the field, starting upfront with the offensive line, where the Braves return all but one starter from last season.

They also return several running backs, but head coach Todd Sheldon says the experience upfront has allowed the offense to try new things going into the season.

“Because the offensive line knows what they’re doing you don’t have to slow down and reteach stuff, and you think you know we’re going to run a little more complicated offensive stuff just because those guys up front get it. What we make the tailbacks and quarterbacks do is relatively easy compared to what those guys up front are doing.”

Friday’s kick off is set for 7pm in Mandan.

