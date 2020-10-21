Football: Mandan’s final regular season game postponed due to COVID-19

The Jamestown vs Mandan football game scheduled for Wednesday October 21, has been postponed until Saturday October 24.

In a statement released by Jamestown High School, the Blue Jays said the game was rescheduled “due to the recent notification of one confirmed positive case of COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution for all.”

It is the final game of the regular season for both teams, and Mandan needs a win to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

The game will be played at 6:00 PM at the Starion Complex in Mandan.