Football: Mandan’s Jaxon Duttenhefer excited to sign for NDSU

Take a closer look at Mandan’s Jaxon Duttenhefer, who signed on to be the newest NDSU Bison for the fall of 2021.

The 6’3″, 255 lb lineman wrapped up his junior year at Mandan with all-state honors. Duttenhefer will play on the interior defensive line, and says signing with the Bison is a top three moment of his life. More than that, Duttenhefer looks forward to playing closer to home.

“The one thing that really stood out to me was the relationship that they wanted to build with me first. And also, just the culture that they have at NDSU. It’s always something that you’re so impressed by.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

