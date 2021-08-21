Football: Marauders’ depth hitting a new level in 2021

College football is less than two weeks away from returning to North Dakota, and the University of Mary team is itching to get back on the field.

One thing the Marauders fans might notice this year is a lot of rotation between players. That’s because the team has a deeper roster than maybe ever before under head coach Craig Bagnell. The receiver room is one of the places where a lot of guys will be competing for a chance to shine on Saturdays.

“This is by far the most depth that I’ve seen and I’ve been here four and a half years now,” senior wide receiver Luke Little said. “We’ve got guys at every position that go 2-3 deep and they can all play. It’s going to be huge because guys need to come out sometimes and we need to get the next guy to step up. Next man mentality has been a huge thing for us and we can definitely do that this year.”

The Marauders open the season on the road against Wayne State College on September 2.