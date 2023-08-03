Bismarck, N.D. — When the clock struck 12 A M on August 3rd, New Salem-Almont hit the field for their first practice of the season. It’s a tradition that started seven years ago when the Holsteins commemorated the 30th anniversary of their first state title with a midnight practice. Flash forward to now, this practice still sets the tone to start the season.

“I think it brings a lot of energy and excitement,” Holsteins coach Steve Kleinjan says. “I mean that’s one of the reasons I like to do it. The kids, they understand the tradition that’s involved and the success that we’ve had with the midnight practices and the during the season and just a good way to start the season to build everybody up and rolled in the right direction.”

After finishing last season undefeated with a 12-0 record, and winning their first state championship since 1986, New Salem is turning the page and focusing on the season ahead.

“Pretty sure it’s in the back of everyone’s minds that we won last year and that there’s a big ‘ole target on our backs,” junior Brock Norton says. “So, we’re trying to wipe the slate clean and trying to start fresh, start new, try everything new.”

Despite losing key contributors from last season, including AJ Heins and Ty Wolding, the Holsteins are ready to see this year’s team step up.

“We lost a tremendous group of football players, but our idea and our mentality here is that the next group has to step up,” Kleinjan says. “We bring some talented kids back and our big key is we talk one practice at a time, one game at a time, and we don’t go away from that.”

Two of the key returners to this year’s squad are running back Brock Norton and tight end Wyatt Kuhn. After successful sophomore campaigns, Norton and Kuhn are ready to adopt their own leadership roles.

“I’m very excited to embrace a leadership role and I just want to encourage my teammates to do the best they can and just keep on going and don’t stop and don’t quit,” Kuhn says.

“Probably leading by example,” Norton adds. “I’m not very vocal on the field. I usually lead by example and show everybody the effort that needs to be put on the field.”

Along with Kuhn and Norton, the Holsteins return other key contributors from a year ago. The coaching staff is excited for the returning core to take over.

“We’ve got some really good experience at our skill positions and some really good kids on the defensive side of the ball,” Kleinjan says.