Football: Minot and Bishop Ryan meet for joint practice

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot Magicians and Bishop Ryan Lions Football programs held a joint practice this afternoon. Each team ran 30 plays in a controlled scrimmage to prepare for the upcoming season.

“We want to see how our kids respond when we go a little bit live, obviously its a controlled whistle but just the ability to fly around and see if we can play fast and run it to the right guys and answer a little bit of the intensity that comes with live reps,” Minot High head football coach Chauncy Hendershot said.

“Our biggest thing is personnel wise right now we’re a little thin so we wanted to do some things and try to fit some guys in where maybe they haven’t played a whole lot even during the camp,” Bishop Ryan Head Coach Roger Coleman said. “See which guys are going to be able to play next Friday night when we have a game.”

Bishop Ryan Starts its season against Dickinson Trinity on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

High school football

Collegiate Baseball

"Save Our Kids"

Robert One Minute 8-15

Robert Suhr KX News at 6pm Forecast 8-15-20

Nedrose Football

Pickle Ball

Classic Cars in Mandan

Dacotah Speedway

Linton-HMB Football Co-Op

Northwoods League

School/Health Unit Partnership

Fuel the Fight Night at Sabre Dogs

31st Open

Umary Athletics

Friday, August 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Designer Genes/Ethan Mueller Story

Nursing Home Takes COVID Patients

Apartment Thefts

Task Force Update

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss