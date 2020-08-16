Football: Minot and Bishop Ryan meet for joint practice

The Minot Magicians and Bishop Ryan Lions Football programs held a joint practice this afternoon. Each team ran 30 plays in a controlled scrimmage to prepare for the upcoming season.

“We want to see how our kids respond when we go a little bit live, obviously its a controlled whistle but just the ability to fly around and see if we can play fast and run it to the right guys and answer a little bit of the intensity that comes with live reps,” Minot High head football coach Chauncy Hendershot said.

“Our biggest thing is personnel wise right now we’re a little thin so we wanted to do some things and try to fit some guys in where maybe they haven’t played a whole lot even during the camp,” Bishop Ryan Head Coach Roger Coleman said. “See which guys are going to be able to play next Friday night when we have a game.”

Bishop Ryan Starts its season against Dickinson Trinity on Friday.