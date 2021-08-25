Football: Minot High will build on run game, stout defense to turn last season’s 2-5 record around

Football teams from all over the Peace Garden State are gearing up to compete in the newly re-districted regions, including Minot High.

The Magicians went 2-5 last season and they’re motivated to turn that around.

“We’re hungry to win some football games this year. We were pretty down after last season and we’re ready to get back out there and just win. Win again,” said Jonas Bubach, fullback.

Bubach is returning to the gridiron for the Magi for the last time.

To be successful, he and other upperclassmen like Tyler Johnson started working early in the off-season.

“It’s gonna take a lot of determination and grit. Been working our tails off since the beginning of the year,” said Johnson, tight end.

Another thing this team has been working towards, playing new teams after the change in regions.

“We have to bring ‘it’ in the west and compete because there is no week that is what you’d call an off-week. It’s going to be a challenge and what that we’re up for and have been preparing for,” said Chauncy Hendershot, head coach.

“I’m just ready to get after it, you know? I’m ready to go play someone else with a different jersey on and just ready to compete with my boys,” Johnson said.

“I think we’re just looking forward to competing. I mean, it’s going to be a lot of fun to play some east teams this year after just facing the west last year,” Bubach said.

And to bring it all together, coach Hendershot is going to preach the same thing he did last year.

“Live within the play. Each play has a life of its own,” Hendershot said.

“We’ve got to carry out the little details. That’s something a lot of our coaches preach about. That’s something we didn’t take a lot of good care of. This year, we’re stronger, faster than we were last year and I think that’s going to be something that helps us,” said Hunter Ruzicka, running back.

“Offensively, it’s, one bad play, you’ve just got to get back up there and have a good next one. You can’t make one mistake turn into another, and into another,” Bubach said.

Coach Hendershot says building off the run game and producing a stout defense will give them a playoff birth.

“We’re starting game week here. Getting into the routine of game week and getting ready for Friday nights: how we approach practice, how we prepare to be our best on Friday. And then when it comes to Friday, to live within the play and just execute and do the best that we prepared to do,” Hendershot said.

“We have some guys that have been playing since, on varsity since we’ve been sophomores and I think that’s something that they’re going to realize and they’re going to be like, ‘Okay, we’ve got to step up. We’ve got to help them out. It’s their last year,'” said Ruzicka.