Battle tested is one way to describe the 3-3 Minot Magicians, with all three losses coming to ranked teams in this week’s 11AA Football poll.

“We’ve just got to reset, good and bad games, good and bad plays. We’ve just got to flush them and just focus on the next week. It’s great that we get another opportunity to play on another Friday night,” Senior Quarterback Jayden Speraw said.

“We don’t look at records, it’s all on us. It doesn’t matter how the other team is playing, we’re going to come and show up and be physical and we’re gonna play our game and do our stuff on our field,” Senior Lineman Kaydn Turnbow said.

Minot got one of it’s two wins from a season ago in a 10-0 shutout of Bismarck despite only winning 17 of 51 all-time meetings with Demons.

“With Bismarck, they’re a very physical football team that themselves have played well in games this year and we’re just trying to keep it about ourselves and execute and play physical, play fast, and play together,” Head Coach Chauncy Hendershot said.

“They’ve always had a very good program and they’re a team that we respect. Regardless of record and all the rat poison going around that everybody says, we’re looking to have a physical battle on Friday because they’ve got some big guys up front,” Turnbow said.

Even with last season’s result, the Magi know a win won’t be easy this Friday despite the Demons entering with an 0-5 record.

“No thought of the record, it’s going to be a physical football game, it’s going to be a battle. We have a tremendous amount of respect for Bismarck High and their tradition and coaches. We know that they’ll show up ready to play and we have to be ready to go too,” Hendershot said.

Playing a full four quarters, especially on offense, is an area of focus with three games left in the regular season

“We’re focusing on playing physical and working hard for the whole game, like we’ve been good for the first half these couple of games but we’ve just got to finish stronger like we have been earlier this season,” Junior Running Back Tyson Ruzicka said.

“When you look at the last three games, there have been drives that have stalled out in different spots and then there have been moments where we we’ve just executed beautifully and played really good team football so we’ve just got to put that together and there’s really good things for this team,” Hendershot said.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday night.

You can catch all the action live on the Dakota CW.