Minot High Football had its first fully padded practice today ahead of what they hope is a more successful 2022 season, thanks in part to what’s happened over the past year.

The Magicians are optimistic heading into fall of 2022. Despite winning just two games last season, they see paths to improvement on both sides of the ball.

“We’re looking to develop some continuity on offense. Looking to be more efficient in that area and give some opportunities to get our athletes in space. Defensively, have some younger guys who played some key roles last year that are coming back and looking for that unit to improve and take another step in the WDA,” Head Coach Chauncy Hendershot said.

“We’ve got a lot of good young guys, lots of strength this year, I’d say, lots of strength and speed that we didn’t have last year. We don’t have a lot of big guys, but we are fast,” Senior Defensive End and Left Guard Kaydn Turnbow said.

While the Magi defense gave up over 22 and half points per game last season … the offense has a role in helping them decrease that number this season.

“In total, we’ve had a really good defense these last couple of years. I think we’ve struggled to move the ball and get some points on the board, and that’s where we’ve kind of struggled last year so, I took that personal too so in the offseason, I’ve been working, our offense has been working, Coach Hendershot has been planning, all of our coaches. We’ve got pretty much a brand new offense and trying to clean it up and get some more points on the board and keep our defense off the field as much as we can,” Senior Quarterback Jayden Speraw said.

Minot opens the season at Duane Carlson Stadium against Bismarck St. Mary’s August 26.