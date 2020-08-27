Football: Minot prepares for tough opening week matchup

The Minot Magicians start their 2020 campaign Friday night as they travel down to Mandan to take on the Braves.

Head Coach Chauncy Hendershot is pushing his players to have the next man up mentality to fill some of those holes left by seniors. The players add playing a complete game as a team will be key to pulling out a win.

“We’re taking steps to make sure our energy is at the level that we need it at,” says head coach Chauncy Hendershot. “But its a really good group of guys that work together, work very well together, and are about the team.”

“We all have to work hard as a team,” RB/LB Chase Burke says. “Focus up mentally, physically and all work hard.”

“Play a good game because they are going to be a very big pass team,” says RB/DB Hunter Ruzicka. “So I think our defensive backs are going to have hard work and linebackers will be blitzing all day.”