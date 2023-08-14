Finishing 3-6 last season was enough for the Mavericks to make a second straight trip to the postseason, losing just one senior to graduation.

MLS moved to a power run offense from a spread style, something they’re hoping to build on this year.

Yeah I think everyone’s coming in a little more confident. We got a glimpse of the offense last year and so if we just keep working at it and keep practicing hard, we should do pretty well this season,” senior running back and linebacker Riley Morlock said.

“They’ve come back with a lot more confidence this year. We went to team camp at Valley City this year, which also helped,” Co-Head Coach Boyd Southam said.

“Last year, we were trying to figure out who we were, and I think we figured it out pretty well, and it’s going to continue on into this season.”