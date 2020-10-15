Football: Nedrose happy but not satisfied to be back in the postseason

The Nedrose Cardinals Football team secured a playoff spot for the first time in 2 years.

Head Coach Tommy Wiedler says the team has been fighting down the stretch in their last few games. He adds the team is going to have to play well in all three aspects of the game in the playoffs.

“Defensively we’re going to have to team tackle and get to the ball, hopefully, we can force a couple of turnovers,” says Wiedler. “Offensively we are a big run team and we’re going to try and run the ball and then sprinkle the pass in. It kind of comes down the tripod theory where you have to have 3 legs, defense, offense, and special teams.”