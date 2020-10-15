Football: Nedrose happy but not satisfied to be back in the postseason

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Nedrose Cardinals Football team secured a playoff spot for the first time in 2 years.

Head Coach Tommy Wiedler says the team has been fighting down the stretch in their last few games. He adds the team is going to have to play well in all three aspects of the game in the playoffs.

“Defensively we’re going to have to team tackle and get to the ball, hopefully, we can force a couple of turnovers,” says Wiedler. “Offensively we are a big run team and we’re going to try and run the ball and then sprinkle the pass in. It kind of comes down the tripod theory where you have to have 3 legs, defense, offense, and special teams.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

New Salem Football

Intermodal Train

Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BPD License Scanners

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Breast Cancer & Mental Health

KX Gives Back

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/14

Wednesday's Forecast: Cold and very windy

NDC OCT 14

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Surrey Quints

Bottineau Outbreak Follow

Bridge Collapse Follow

Bismarck Cross Country

Velva Volleyball

Dickinson Trinity Football

Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss