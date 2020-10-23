Football: Nedrose prepares for the first playoff game against Dickinson Trinity

The Nedrose Cardinals finished the season with the three seed out of Region three.

Head Coach Tommy Wiedler says they set this goal at the beginning of the year and his players worked hard to achieve it. Now they take on a tough Dickinson Trinity team on Saturday and they know the run game will be a huge key on both sides of the ball.

“It starts up front offensively,” says Wiedler. “We have to be able to execute upfront and be able to run the ball. Then defensively starting again with the front seven and we got to try and stop their run game.”

“Just stay composed,” says senior Cameron Bailey. “Don’t make too many mistakes, and stay perfect as much as we can. Don’t beat ourselves and just do your job.”