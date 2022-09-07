New Salem-Almont’s football team once again finds itself at the top of the 9-man rankings with an undefeated record and a target on the team’s back.

The reason they’ve gotten to the top is because of a defense that has been lights out, giving up an average of just 14 points per game.

The Holsteins will need that defense to step up this week against a South Border team that gave them their toughest test last year before the playoffs. Head coach Steve Kleinjan says the defense starts up front with three linemen who combine for a weight of nearly 750 pounds.

“We expect our defense to play a physical, aggressive style,” Kleinjan said. “That’s kind of what we hang our hat on. We’ve got some talented athletes that wrestle and play basketball that transition into football and they bring a lot of athleticism and toughness to the field for us. That’s a key when you’re playing good defense.”

The Holsteins travel to Wishek on Friday night. KX Sports will have coverage from that game at 6 PM and at 10 PM on the Friday Night Frenzy.