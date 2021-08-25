Football: New Salem-Almont’s defense-first mindset is paying off

New Salem-Almont’s football team is off to a good start in their new class after shutting out Beach in week one.

Steve Kleinjan’s defense came up with a 26-0 shutout in the first game of the season. The Holsteins also allowed less than 100 yards rushing. That defense-first mindset is already paying off for them in 2021.

“It’s just an understanding that in certain games against really good teams things are going to tighten up and sometimes they tighten up defensively and it’s a low-scoring game,” head coach Steve Kleinjan said. “But sometimes things pop wide open and you’ve got to be able to put the ball in the end zone. Our approach mentally is basically the same as it would be in 11-man. We’ve got to play solid defense and keep the other team out of the end zone.”

The Holsteins travel to play Grant County-Flasher this week in what will be one of our feature games on Friday Night Frenzy.