Football: New Salem prepares for elimination game with Bowman County

Friday is the final week of the Class A football regular season with teams needing a win to get in the postseason.

New Salem Almont Glen Ullin finds themselves in that situation with their game against Bowman County. The Holsteins have found ways to win with their defense this season but will have a big-time challenge with the Bulldogs.

“They come at you with a lot of different looks on offense,” says head coach Steve Kleinjan. “So there’s a lot of things to look for and prepare for. They have a kid that’s an all-state receiver that is certainly a big threat for them.”

“They do play pretty fast, and they got some shifty guys, especially at receiver,” says senior Logan Becker. “Our goal this week is to out-physical them, use our fundamentals to beat them the best we can.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm local time in Bowman.

