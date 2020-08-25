Football: Noah Schaffner ready to take over at QB for Century

Century football’s quest to defend its state championship starts this week, and the Patriots have one big hole to fill behind center.

That’s where quarterback Noah Schaffner comes in to play. Schaffner has spent the last few seasons at back up, but he says he’s ready to step up, and with seven offensive starters returning, Schaffner will have plenty of help. The Patriots return all of the offensive lines along with a thousand-yard rusher in Cade Garcia.

“You know, I’ve got a great supporting role this year,” Schaffner said. “I’ve got the line coming back, (Cade) Garcia coming back. I’ve got all my wide receivers coming back. I’ve been with them since seventh grade, so we’re ready and I’m excited to play with them.”

The Patriots open against Legacy on Saturday.