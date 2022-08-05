The Bombers hope to make it back to the postseason after ending a six-year playoff drought in 2021.

The Bombers have plenty of skill players to replace this season, but they bring back plenty of experience in the trenches.

The coaching staff is excited about having a veteran offensive line to rely on in their second year in Berthold.

“We lost a few seniors, we lost a quarterback a couple receivers, a couple running backs, but this year we have all returning offensive lineman basically and we have a lot of size, a lot of strong kids, a state champion on our offensive line for wrestling. We just have a lot of dudes up there, and I think our young guys in the backfield are going to be able to follow behind them really well and I think we’re gonna have a lot of success that way,” Assistant Coach Eric Knutson said.