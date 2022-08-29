One of the biggest surprises from week one of the WDA football season was the opening game for the Minot Magicians.

The team’s 28-0 week one route of the Saints was their first win in a season opener since 2019.

This was the Saints first game at the 11AA level after reaching the Dakota Bowl last season in single a.

The Magicians said opening up this year on the right foot was a big confidence boost after going a combined 4-13 over the past two seasons.

“It felt great with our team. We needed some success brought back to Minot, kind of changing the narrative and get our team believing in what we’ve done all summer long, and it was a good confidence booster and it just showed everyone that it’s a different team this year,” Senior Quarterback Jayden Speraw said.

It’s a huge step forward for us, because we put in a lot of work this summer just working on plays and footwork and all of that stuff so that helped a lot this summer,” Senior Wide Receiver and Safety Logan Conklin said.

While it’s always fun to open the season with a win, the team says they’re focused on making it two in a row with a road trip to Legacy this Friday.

“They have a good quarterback, and their QB is a good runner two, we’ve just got to stop them and make sure we don’t let them get deep throws or anything,” Conklin said.



“They’re a good football team. They’re very fast and physical. They’ll probably a little more physical and just bigger size wise than St. Mary’s was and we’re excited to take on that challenge and they’re a good football program and we’ve just got to go to work and see what happens on Friday night,” Speraw said.

Kickoff in Bismarck for this game is set for 6:30.