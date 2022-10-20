For many teams across the state, Thursday meant the end of the regular season, but a lot was still on the line when it came to playoff seeding.

11AA Football Scores:

#1 WF Sheyenne Mustangs28#2 Mandan Braves17Final
#3 Fargo Shanley Deacons70St. Mary’s Saints14Final
West Fargo Packers10#5 Minot Magicians24Final
Century Patriots23Bismarck Demons0Final

11A Football Scores:

#3 Jamestown Blue Jays49#5 Fargo North Spartans21Final
Dickinson Midgets0#1 GF Red River46Final
Watford City Wolves21WF Horace Hawks19Final