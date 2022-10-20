For many teams across the state, Thursday meant the end of the regular season, but a lot was still on the line when it came to playoff seeding.
11AA Football Scores:
|#1 WF Sheyenne Mustangs
|28
|#2 Mandan Braves
|17
|Final
|#3 Fargo Shanley Deacons
|70
|St. Mary’s Saints
|14
|Final
|West Fargo Packers
|10
|#5 Minot Magicians
|24
|Final
|Century Patriots
|23
|Bismarck Demons
|0
|Final
11A Football Scores:
|#3 Jamestown Blue Jays
|49
|#5 Fargo North Spartans
|21
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|0
|#1 GF Red River
|46
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|21
|WF Horace Hawks
|19
|Final