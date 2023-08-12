BISMARCK, N.D. — Brian Mistro enters his fifth season at the helm of Jimmies football, and the standards continue to rise.

However, before any standards are set for Jamestown, the team’s mindset has to be in the right place. A mentality of ‘I get to,’ instead of ‘I have to.’

“You get to do this,” Mistro says. “You don’t have to do this. I want 150 guys that get to do this. I don’t want guys waking up to be like, ‘oh, I have to go to practice.’ If that’s the way you’re going to be, then you’re not going to be a part of our program. We’ve got a bunch of guys that get to do this, and they take that opportunity as a blessing and it’s one of the more fun experiences to be a football coach because when you have that type of crew, man, I don’t go to work at all.”

With the standards rising, the Jimmies have adopted a new motto that emphasizes the process, not the results.

“Chop wood, carry water is kind of our team mantra that we go off of,” Mistro says. “We want to master the process of being great. So, we’re way more process oriented than we are outcome oriented because I believe that if we can master the tasks at hand, then that’s going to lead to the outcome that we want on the field.”

“We can see ourselves slowly getting better, but it doesn’t matter unless we keep doing the daily things, the little things,” defensive end Paul Vandal said. “Going to the weight room every day. Show up to breakfast on time. All that stuff piles up.”